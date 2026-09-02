New sanctions against Russia and aid to Ukraine. EU and NATO to increase pressure on Russia after drone attack in Leipzig

The European Union and NATO are preparing a response to new sabotage and hybrid threats from Russia in the wake of the drone incident in Leipzig, Germany. These include sanctions, assistance to Ukraine, and more.

This was stated by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during a joint briefing in Brussels, a Babel correspondent reports.

According to the President of the European Commission, if Russia wanted to force Europe to reconsider its further support for Ukraine, it had the opposite effect — the determination to support it only increased.

"Intimidation will not work," she stressed. She added that the EU and NATO will not only maintain pressure on Russia, but will also increase it until Moscow stops its attacks on Ukraine.

She said the European Commission is already working on new sanctions against Russia and is looking for ways to cut the funds Moscow is using for its war in Ukraine. Von der Leyen also pledged support for any EU member state that is targeted by Russian attacks.

Mark Rutte, in turn, said that Russia is increasingly posing threats to NATO countries. He mentioned Russian drones and missiles crossing the airspace on the Allianceʼs eastern flank, as well as attacks on enterprises that produce weapons for Ukraine.

"If Russia thinks it can divide us with these threats or force us to stop supporting Ukraine, it is mistaken. Our unity is unwavering," Rutte said.

Rutte recalled that NATO allies have agreed to provide Ukraine with at least €70 billion this year and the same amount next year. He called the EU loan an important part of this support.

Юлія Гира / «Бабель»

On the same day, German media outlet t-online, citing government sources, wrote that Germany plans to provide Ukraine with new aid after the sabotage at Leipzig airport. In particular, additional missiles for the Iris-T air defense systems and several thousand attack drones.

What happened at Leipzig Airport?

On the night of August 4, a drone with a detonator and explosives was found near a Ukrainian plane at Leipzig Airport. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reported that no one was injured and the Antonov planes were not damaged.

On August 10, it became known that a drone with explosives crashed into a Ukrainian plane, but did not detonate for unknown reasons. The explosive device probably detached during the impact and ended up nearby. The drone itself was accidentally discovered only about four hours later. At the end of August, a third drone was found at Leipzig Airport, which tried to attack a Ukrainian An-124 plane.

On September 1, Germany officially accused Russia. The country decided to terminate the agreement with the “Russian House” in Berlin, as well as to tighten control over Russians entering the country. On September 18, the Russian Consulate General in Bonn will cease operations.

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