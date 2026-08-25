Media: Third drone found at Leipzig airport, which tried to attack Ukrainian An-124 plane

German investigators found another drone near Leipzig airport, as well as approximately 50 grams of explosives — likely hexane.

This was reported by the German media outlet Der Spiegel.

The drone found was malfunctioning. The first drone was found on the airport grounds near the Ukrainian plane on August 4. The second drone may have collided with a DHL cargo plane, which was forced to go on a second go shortly before landing. However, the drone itself or even its wreckage has not yet been found.

According to journalists, investigators currently have doubts that the DHL cargo plane actually collided with a drone. Organic traces were allegedly found on the damaged area of the plane. This may indicate a collision with a bird.

German security agencies believe that Russia may be behind this attack.

What happened at Leipzig Airport?

On the night of August 4, a drone with a detonator and explosives was found near a Ukrainian plane at Leipzig Airport. After that, German media wrote that the An-124 could have been transporting ammunition for Ukraine.

On August 7, the German Interior Ministry denied this. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reported that no one was injured and the Antonov aircraft were not damaged.

On August 10, media reported that a drone carrying explosives crashed into a Ukrainian plane but failed to detonate for unknown reasons. The explosives likely became detached during the impact and ended up nearby. The drone itself was accidentally discovered only about four hours later.

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