Media: Germany to provide new military aid to Ukraine in response to drone incident near Ukrainian plane

Germany plans to transfer new military aid to Ukraine in response to Russian sabotage at Leipzig airport.

This is reported by the German media t-online, citing government sources.

In September, the country will transfer additional missiles for the “Iris-T” air defense system, as well as several thousand attack drones. The countries plan to expand intelligence cooperation.

What happened at Leipzig Airport?

On the night of August 4, a drone with a detonator and explosives was found near a Ukrainian plane at Leipzig Airport. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reported that no one was injured and the Antonov planes were not damaged.

On August 10, it became known that a drone with explosives crashed into a Ukrainian plane, but did not detonate for unknown reasons. The explosive device probably detached during the impact and ended up nearby. The drone itself was accidentally discovered only about four hours later. At the end of August, a third drone was found at Leipzig Airport, which tried to attack a Ukrainian An-124 plane.

On September 1, Germany officially accused Russia. The country decided to terminate the agreement with the “Russian House” in Berlin, as well as to tighten control over Russians entering the country. On September 18, the Russian Consulate General in Bonn will cease operations.

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