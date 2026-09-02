One-dollar coins depicting President Donald Trump have entered circulation and sale in the United States.

This was reported by the press service of the US Mint.

It was first reported on July 15 that the United States would mint coins with Trump on them.

The dollar coin features a portrait of Trump and the inscription Liberty 1776–2026, which translates as “Freedom 1776–2026”. The coin also features the inscription In God We Trust, a slogan that has appeared on all US currency since 1956.

Скотт Бессент / X

During Trumpʼs second term, Palm Beach International Airport in Florida and the Institute of Peace, which he attempted to eliminate in early 2025, were renamed in his honor. And in early 2026, a section of the road near Donald Trumpʼs private club in Palm Beach, Florida, was ceremonially renamed in his honor.

In addition, by the 250th anniversary of US independence, the Treasury Department wanted to issue banknotes with the signature of President Donald Trump — at that time the vast majority of Americans (59%) were against it.

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