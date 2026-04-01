Poll: Most Americans oppose Trumpʼs signature on dollars

The vast majority of Americans (59%) are against US President Donald Trumpʼs signature being on dollars.

This is evidenced by the results of a YouGov survey.

The banknotes now bear the signatures of former US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Treasurer Lynn Malherbe. Replacing Malherbeʼs signature with Trumpʼs is supported by 23% of respondents.

Among Democrats, 5% support the decision, while among Republicans, 49%. 87% of Democrats voted against the design change, while only 26% of Republicans disagree.

The survey was conducted on March 30 and surveyed 18,663 Americans over the age of 18.

The banknote design is set to change in time for the 250th anniversary of the United Statesʼ independence. The first bills are scheduled to be printed in June, with the rest in July. This will be the first time in 165 years that the dollar bill will not bear the signature of the US Treasurer.

Also in the US, in March, a commemorative gold coin was approved with an image of Trump standing at a table with clenched fists.

During Trumpʼs second term, Palm Beach International Airport in Florida and the Institute of Peace, which he attempted to eliminate in early 2025, were renamed in his honor. And in early 2026, a section of road near Donald Trumpʼs private club in Palm Beach, Florida was ceremonially renamed in his honor.

Author: Veronika Dovhanyuk

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