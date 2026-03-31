Palm Beach Airport in Florida to be renamed in honor of Donald Trump

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed a law renaming Palm Beach International Airport in honor of the US President Donald Trump.

Reuters writes about this.

The decision follows Floridaʼs plan last year to turn over property in downtown Miami for the construction of a Trump presidential library.

However, for it to take effect, the Federal Aviation Administration must approve it — it must update data in navigation systems and maps, after which the airport will change signage. Separately, Congressman Brian Mast proposed changing the airport code from PBI to DJT — after Trumpʼs initials.

Last week, the US Treasury Department reported that for the first time in history, the signature of the current president Donald Trump will appear on new banknotes in honor of the 250th anniversary of US independence. The US also recently approved a commemorative gold coin with the image of the president in honor of the countryʼs 250th anniversary. It shows Trump standing at a table with clenched fists.

The current US presidentʼs name is also planned to be attached to a new class of Navy warships, a visa program for wealthy foreigners, a government website with prescription drugs, and federal savings accounts for children.

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