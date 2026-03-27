For the first time in history, the signature of the current president, Donald Trump, will appear on new US banknotes

To mark the 250th anniversary of US independence, the Treasury Department will issue banknotes with the signature of President Donald Trump.

This is stated in a statement from the US Treasury Department.

For the first time in history, American currency will bear the signature of the current president alongside that of the Secretary of the Treasury.

"Under President Trumpʼs leadership, we are moving toward unprecedented economic growth, long-term dominance of the dollar, and financial strength and stability. There is no more visible way to celebrate the historic achievements of our great country and President Donald Trump than to place his name on dollar bills," said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

The US Treasurer Brandon Beach called the presidentʼs contribution to history as "the architect of Americaʼs golden age of economic renaissance" undeniable. He said that placing Trumpʼs signature on US currency was "not only appropriate, but also well-deserved".

Reuters writes that the first $100 bills with the signatures of Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent are planned to be printed as early as June 2026. They could enter circulation within a few weeks of printing. Other updated banknotes will then be issued.

The United States recently approved a commemorative gold coin featuring the president to commemorate the countryʼs 250th anniversary. It shows Trump standing at a table with clenched fists.

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