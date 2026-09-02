The EU received a new request from Ukraine for “Patriot” missiles — worth several billion euros

The European Union has received a new request from Ukraine for air defense funding worth several billion euros. In particular, it concerns the purchase of missiles for “Patriot” systems.

This was stated by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during a joint briefing with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Brussels, a Babel correspondent reports.

According to her, EU member states are currently considering Ukraineʼs request and the process is "moving in the right direction".

The EU is also working with Ukraine on a European project to create its own anti-ballistic missile defense system.

Von der Leyen separately recalled the €90 billion loan for Ukraine. Since June, €8.5 billion has already been allocated for drones and missiles for Ukraine. Part of the funds are also planned to be used to purchase fighter jets from the European defense industry.