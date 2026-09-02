The EU received a new request from Ukraine for “Patriot” missiles — worth several billion euros

The European Union has received a new request from Ukraine for air defense funding worth several billion euros. In particular, it concerns the purchase of missiles for “Patriot” systems.
This was stated by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during a joint briefing with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Brussels, a Babel correspondent reports.
According to her, EU member states are currently considering Ukraineʼs request and the process is "moving in the right direction".
The EU is also working with Ukraine on a European project to create its own anti-ballistic missile defense system.
Von der Leyen separately recalled the €90 billion loan for Ukraine. Since June, €8.5 billion has already been allocated for drones and missiles for Ukraine. Part of the funds are also planned to be used to purchase fighter jets from the European defense industry.
“Patriot” missiles for Ukraine
Ukraine regularly reports a shortage of Patriot missiles. On July 29, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that during his last meeting with Trump at the White House, he asked him to provide Ukraine with an emergency “winter package” of 300 “Patriot” interceptor missiles. The media reported that Trump refused, in part because of the shortage of these missiles in the United States.
According to the president, in the first half of 2026, Ukraine received three times fewer air defense missiles than last year. The official reason, which Kyiv was informed by its partners, was the hostilities in the Middle East.
In early July, at the NATO summit in Ankara , the US president said that Washington would grant Kyiv a license to produce “Patriot” missiles. However, he later noted that the US “must be very careful” about allowing Ukraine to produce “Patriot” missiles. The Telegraph reported that Trump changed his mind over concerns that the technology could fall into Russian hands.
On August 5, Reuters reported that despite Trumpʼs public statements, the US Vice President J.D. Vance assured the Ukrainian leadership in a telephone conversation that the agreements remained in effect.
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