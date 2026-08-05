Reuters: US continues talks with Ukraine on Patriot missile production, despite Trumpʼs doubts

The United States continues to discuss joint production of Patriot interceptor missiles with Ukraine, although President Donald Trump has publicly expressed doubts about transferring licenses.

Reuters reports this.

According to the agency, Washington is considering several options for cooperation with Kyiv. Among them is the production of individual components in Ukraine with final assembly in Europe, in particular in Germany. The possibility of involving Ukraine in existing US-European programs is also being considered.

In addition, the parties are discussing the possibility of licensing a cheaper version of the PAC-3 missile. Officially, the White House has not imposed any formal ban on negotiations on licenses.

According to the agency, despite Trumpʼs public statements about the need to be "very cautious" about the transfer of Patriot technology, US Vice President J.D. Vance assured the Ukrainian leadership in a telephone conversation that the agreements remain valid.

In addition, the American company Lockheed Martin, which produces Patriot, is preparing a visit of its team to Ukraine to discuss the details of possible cooperation.

At the same time, even if the license is approved, launching missile production will take a year or more. Therefore, Ukraine is simultaneously working on other ways to replenish its interceptor stockpiles, including through long-term purchases and exchange of supplies with allies.

In early July, at the NATO summit in Ankara, the US president reported that Washington would grant Kyiv a license to produce Patriot missiles. President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that he and US President Donald Trump also discussed licenses during their meeting on July 28.

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