Former Magura combatant Shirshyn stated that before the “drugs were planted” he was followed and tried to enter his home

Former battalion commander of the 47th “Magura” Separate Mechanized Rifle Brigade Oleksandr Shyrshyn stated that before the "drug-planting" incident, unknown individuals had tried to break into his home twice over the course of several months and had also been following him.

He wrote about this on Facebook.

Shyrshyn said that in March of this year, unknown persons broke down the door and entered his house. According to him, nothing was stolen, although valuables were lying in a prominent place. This happened after an attempt was made to hold him accountable for leaving the unit without permission.

The soldier contacted the police, but they initially refused to open a criminal case. Through the court, he managed to get the information entered into the URPTI. According to him, a month passed from the moment of penetration to his interrogation, and no investigative actions were actually carried out at the scene.

In June, Shyrshyn claims, unknown people tried to get into his house again. This time, there were already cameras on the territory, which recorded two people. When the soldier ran out into the yard, they got into a Volkswagen Touareg and drove away.

He also stated that he had repeatedly noticed that he was being followed in cars. According to him, some of the license plates on these cars were covered up or did not match the data in the databases.

The soldier contacted the police a second time and asked to be provided with security. They replied that they would first check the circumstances outlined in the request and then decide whether security was needed.

"They are still checking," Shyrshyn added.

Amidst investigations into possible crimes in the assault regiments, the serviceman has spoken out publicly about the situation. He claims that the commander of the 225th assault regiment Oleh Shyriayev, accused him of "something he didnʼt do".

After that, the serviceman filed a statement with the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) regarding actions that, in his opinion, may contain signs of a crime in the 225th Regiment. According to Shyrshyn, he was informed that criminal proceedings had already been opened in connection with the publications, and his testimony was included in the materials.

"Various people (close and not so close) warned me that I was doing this in vain and that I would either be found murdered or would be accused in drug issues (how could they know??)," Shyrshyn added.

On the eve, Oleksandr Shyrshyn said that during a search of his car in Kharkiv, police found drugs, which, according to him, were planted on him. In a comment to Babel, he also suggested that the commander of the 225th Special Operations Division Oleh Shyriayev, with whom he has a long-standing conflict, may be involved in the incident.