President Zelensky submitted a proposal for the appointment of new heads of the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has submitted a proposal to the Verkhovna Rada for the appointment of new heads of the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This was reported by the MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

The president proposes Yevheniy Khmara as head of the Ministry of Defense, and Andriy Sybiha as head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. They currently serve as ministers of these institutions.

According to Zheleznyak, the Rada will vote on these decisions tomorrow. Before that, the factions will meet with two candidates.

Personnel changes

Following the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko on July 15, Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov reported his resignation. This sparked a wave of protests in various cities in Ukraine. Protesters also demanded the removal of Oleksandr Syrsky.

The next day, July 16, 289 MPs voted to appoint Serhiy Koretsky as Prime Minister of Ukraine. On the same day, the Rada voted to appoint ministers to the new government — Zelensky did not submit nominations for the positions of Minister of Defense and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

On July 20, former acting head of SBU Yevheniy Khmara officially became acting Minister of Defense. Khmara was also appointed Deputy Minister of Defense. On July 22, Zelensky signed a decree dismissing Oleksandr Syrsky from the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In his place, Mykhailo Drapatyi was appointed by another decree.