Russia is marking foreign mercenaries in its army with serial numbers. This is how Moscow tightens control over the military, effectively depriving them of their names and identities, and hiding its losses in the war.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Instead of the usual metal military identification tags, foreigners are given “inventory numbers” on their equipment or directly on their skin. For this, they use permanent dyes — henna or jagua. Such marks can last for several weeks. If the number is erased, it is applied again.

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There have already been cases where Russian police have stopped foreigners, including students and migrant workers, and checked their license plates. This is how security forces try to find mercenaries who have escaped from the Russian army.

GUR notes that this system could allow Russia to hide real losses among foreign fighters. If a mercenary dies, his body could be left on the battlefield as the body of an unknown person, and the person himself could be recorded as missing. It could also help avoid paying compensation to the families of those killed in Africa and Asia.

Ukrainian intelligence compares this marking to the practice of Nazi concentration camps, where prisoners were assigned numbers instead of names. GUR believes that Russia is thus turning foreign mercenaries into "numbered assault units".

Ukrainian intelligence transfers the collected data to foreign partners and law enforcement agencies for use in future international investigations.