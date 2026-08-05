A subsidiary of Russian “Gazprom” wants to join the trial against Serhiy Kuznetsov, who is suspected of blowing up “Nord Stream”

A subsidiary of Russian “Gazprom”, “Nord Stream 2”, has filed an application with a German court to also be a party to the prosecution in the case of Ukrainian Serhiy Kuznetsov, who is suspected of undermining the “Nord Stream” pipeline.

This was reported by the law firm "Katerynchuk, Moor and Partners", owned by Kuznetsovʼs Ukrainian lawyer Mykola Katerynchuk.

The owner of “Nord Stream 2” is Russiaʼs “Gazprom”, which finances private military companies participating in the war against Ukraine.

Earlier, on July 9, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office stated that within the framework of this case, Ukraine would send a request to create a joint investigative group with Germany. At the same time, the statement added that Ukrainian law enforcement officers had not established any evidence of the involvement of Ukraine, its authorities or officials in the sabotage of the “Nord Stream 1” and “Nord Stream 2” gas pipelines.