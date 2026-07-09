The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office has not established any evidence of Ukraineʼs involvement in the sabotage of “Nord Stream”

Ukrainian law enforcement officers have not established any evidence of the involvement of Ukraine, its authorities, or officials in the bombing of the “Nord Stream 1” and “Nord Stream 2” gas pipelines.
This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.
At the same time, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office noted that the case is still under investigation. However, the data already received does not confirm that Ukraine or its representatives gave orders to blow up the gas pipelines.
Ukrainian law enforcement officers are currently questioning witnesses, searching for information that should establish the circumstances of the incident, and are also cooperating with German investigators.
Ukraine will immediately inform Germany about the final results of the investigation, the prosecutorʼs office emphasized. Information about the “Streams” bombing has been entered into the register of pre-trial investigations. Also, within the framework of the case, Ukraine will send a request to create a joint investigative group with Germany.
In addition, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office separately emphasized that the indictment of the German prosecutorʼs office is a procedural decision, not a court verdict or a final determination of the guilt of a Ukrainian.
Nord Stream explosions
On September 26, 2022, three explosions occurred on the “Nord Stream 1” and “Nord Stream 2” pipelines, which run along the bottom of the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, causing massive gas leaks. Only one of the four strands of the pipeline remained intact.
On August 26, 2025, German investigators issued arrest warrants for six Ukrainians suspected of involvement in the bombing. Ukrainian Serhiy Kuznetsov, who was detained in Italy and suspected of participating in the sabotage, denies the charges. In November, Kuznetsov was extradited from Italy to Germany. He was arrested the next day. Kuznetsovʼs lawyer Mykola Katerynchuk later told Babel that the Ukrainian was treated worse in a German prison than in an Italian one.
In November, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets wrote a letter to the Italian court, in which he admitted for the first time on behalf of the state that at the time of the explosions at “Nord Stream”, Kuznetsov was serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
At the same time, a Polish court refused to extradite another detainee in the case, Volodymyr Zhuravlyov. The court ruled that Germany had provided insufficient evidence and that the act Zhuravlyov is accused of “was committed in the context of the criminal and genocidal war that Russia has been waging against Ukraine since 2014”.
On July 2, the German Federal Prosecutorʼs Office published the text of the charges brought against Kuznetsov. These are charges under articles of complicity in a war crime — an attack on civilian objects, the organization of an explosion using explosives, the destruction of structures, as well as obstructing the work of enterprises providing public needs.
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