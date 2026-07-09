Ukrainian law enforcement officers have not established any evidence of the involvement of Ukraine, its authorities, or officials in the bombing of the “Nord Stream 1” and “Nord Stream 2” gas pipelines.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

At the same time, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office noted that the case is still under investigation. However, the data already received does not confirm that Ukraine or its representatives gave orders to blow up the gas pipelines.

Ukrainian law enforcement officers are currently questioning witnesses, searching for information that should establish the circumstances of the incident, and are also cooperating with German investigators.

Ukraine will immediately inform Germany about the final results of the investigation, the prosecutorʼs office emphasized. Information about the “Streams” bombing has been entered into the register of pre-trial investigations. Also, within the framework of the case, Ukraine will send a request to create a joint investigative group with Germany.

In addition, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office separately emphasized that the indictment of the German prosecutorʼs office is a procedural decision, not a court verdict or a final determination of the guilt of a Ukrainian.