German prosecutors have published charges against Kuznetsov in the “Nord Stream” sabotage case. What is he accused of

The German Federal Prosecutorʼs Office has published the text of the charges brought against Ukrainian Serhiy Kuznetsov, who is suspected of undermining the “Nord Stream” pipeline on September 26, 2022.

He was charged with several articles:

complicity in a war crime — an attack on civilian objects;

organization of an explosion using explosives;

destruction of structures;

obstruction of the work of enterprises that provide public needs.

German prosecutors allege that Kuznetsov, together with other military personnel, developed a plan, on behalf of Ukrainian state bodies, to destroy the “Nord Stream 1” and “Nord Stream 2” gas pipelines, which run along the bottom of the Baltic Sea to Lubmin in Germany.

“The goal was to permanently cut off gas supplies through these pipelines and prevent Russia from using revenues from natural gas trade to finance its war,” the text says.

According to prosecutors, a group was formed for this purpose, which included several professional divers, a skipper, and an explosives expert. The group was led by Serhiy Kuznetsov.

According to the investigation, on September 4, 2022, Kuznetsov entered Germany via Poland using a forged Ukrainian passport. Shortly thereafter, according to law enforcement, he and other members of the group boarded a sailing yacht. The yacht had previously been rented through intermediaries from a German company in “Rostock” using forged documents.

This yacht, according to the German prosecutorʼs office, transported a significant amount of powerful military explosives through international waters to an area near the Danish island of Bornholm.

"By September 22, 2022, a group led by Serhiy K. had attached several explosive devices with timers to gas pipelines lying on the seabed. The explosive devices detonated on September 26, 2022, causing serious damage to both pipelines," prosecutors added.