Ukrainian Kuznetsov, accused of blowing up “Nord Stream”, will be tried in late October in Hamburg, Germany

Katerynchuk said that the judge called Serhiyʼs German lawyers and they agreed on a preliminary date. The defense also has until August 21 to present its position to the German court regarding the indictment against the Ukrainian.

The trial of Ukrainian Serhiy Kuznetsov, who was indicted by German investigators in the Nord Stream explosion case, will begin in Hamburg around October 26.

“Nord Stream” explosions

On September 26, 2022, three explosions occurred on the “Nord Stream 1” and “Nord Stream 2” pipelines, which run along the bottom of the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, causing massive gas leaks. Only one of the four strands of the pipeline remained intact.

On August 26, 2025, German investigators issued arrest warrants for six Ukrainians suspected of involvement in the bombing. Ukrainian Serhiy Kuznetsov, who was detained in Italy and suspected of involvement in the sabotage, denies the charges. In November, Kuznetsov was extradited from Italy to Germany. He was arrested the next day.

In November, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets wrote a letter to the Italian court, in which he admitted for the first time on behalf of the state that at the time of the explosions at “Nord Stream”, Kuznetsov was serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At the same time, a Polish court refused to extradite another detainee in the case, Volodymyr Zhuravlev. The court ruled that Germany had provided insufficient evidence and that the act Zhuravlev is accused of “was committed in the context of the criminal and genocidal war that Russia has been waging against Ukraine since 2014”.

On July 2, the German Federal Prosecutorʼs Office published the text of the charges brought against Kuznetsov. They relate to the following articles: complicity in a war crime — an attack on civilian objects; organization of an explosion using explosives; destruction of buildings; obstruction of the work of enterprises providing public needs.

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