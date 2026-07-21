The Ukrainian Armed Forces Logistics Command accused Mykhailo Fedorov of problems with the armyʼs supply. The post was later deleted (UPD)

The Ukrainian Armed Forces Logistics Command posted a post on Facebook accusing former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov of problems with the armyʼs supply. The post was later deleted.

The first version of the post stated that in the first six months of 2026 (Fedorov took office as Minister of Defense in January 2026), the situation with the provision of the Armed Forces of Ukraine deteriorated, regardless of the technological sphere.

The post noted that the situation was saved by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who, "trying to neutralize bureaucratic red tape, facilitated the resignation of the head of the Ministry of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov".

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In particular, it says that at the end of 2025, the Ministry of Defense reported on the formed reserves and plans to conclude more than 80% of contracts for the armyʼs supply through the DOT-Chain system.

However, in the first half of 2026, the system faced a shortage of funds, depletion of resources, delays and problems with quality control. According to preliminary estimates, by the end of the year, almost UAH 37 billion will be needed for additional logistics support, and more than 16 billion for equipment repairs and spare parts.

The statement also states that the most problematic sector is fuel. The allocated funding is insufficient, and additional funding was not provided in a timely manner, which is why the military provided fuel from previously created reserves.

After that, the deficit in reserves was covered with funds from other areas. The statement adds that the same problem was observed in the field of tangible property — clothing, footwear, bulletproof vests, etc.

In 2026, the Ministry of Defense also reported the purchase of 5 000 vehicles through the “Prozorro” tender. However, according to the Logistics Forces Command, more than half of the vehicles have not yet reached the front.

The Logistics Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also points to problems in the supply sector. Fines for suppliers are not applied, and contracts are being re-signed with those who have already broken them. At the same time, 52% of food funds fall on only 11 companies.

Separately, the statement states that the state enterprise "Defense Procurement Agency" and the Ministry of Defense purchased "the cheapest and most ineffective" RPG-75M anti-tank grenade launchers. At the same time, more than 70% of the feedback from the front on the 1984-made shells was negative, and old products from the 1980s were simply repackaged under the guise of new ones. At the same time, the state contract required that the products be no older than 2024.

The command claims that bureaucracy and management decisions are blocking the transfer of special equipment, generators, and tactical clothing from partners.

The statement also mentioned the achievements of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky, namely the de-occupation of the Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Sumy regions, losses in the Russian army, and combat missions in the Pokrovsk and Zaporizhzhia directions.

The Logistics Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized that the institution only forms a list of needs, while other decisions are made by the Ministry of Defense.

After publication, the post was edited and the name of Mykhailo Fedorov was removed, and later it was deleted altogether.

Later, the spokesman for the Logistics Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant Colonel Valeriy Shershen, commented on the post in a comment to Suspilne and said that it began to be translated into the realm of political conflict. That is why the post was deleted. According to Shershen, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are apolitical and cannot enter into political disputes.

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