Axios: The US wants to send tanker planes to Israel in connection with the war in Iran

The US presidential administration wants to send tanker planes to Israel in connection with the possible expansion of the war against Iran.

Axios reports this, citing American and Iranian officials.

Sources say President Donald Trump may announce an expansion of military action soon. Israel currently has about 30 American tanker aircraft stationed at Ben Gurion Airport.

According to sources, Washington plans to send several dozen more such aircraft to Ben Gurion and Ramon airports in southern Israel. However, the US prefers the former because other air bases in the region are more vulnerable to attacks from Iran.

Axios writes that this could be a problem because many Israeli citizens are currently on summer vacation, and the presence of US military aircraft could lead to flight cancellations.

Earlier, according to CNN sources, President Donald Trump received options for expanding the military operation in Iran, including the capture of Kharg Island.

The US and Iran traded blows again today. The US forces struck Iranian weapons depots, while Tehran struck a US base. Iran also reported strikes on a pier where US ships refuel in a port in Kuwait.