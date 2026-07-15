Ukrainian troops hit Balaklava TPP in Sevastopol. It generates almost 50% of Crimeaʼs electricity

On the night of July 14, Ukrainian units struck the Balaklava TPP in Sevastopol, which generates almost 50% of the electricity in temporarily occupied Crimea.

This was reported by the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, the attack damaged the machine shop with the cooling system of one of the “Siemens” SGT5-2000E turbines. The statement specified that if the damage is confirmed, the repair of the equipment could take from 2 to 5 months.

"The Balaklava TPP is the energy base of the peninsula. Together with the Tavria TPP (Simferopol), the station provides about 90% of Crimeaʼs energy consumption. These are two pillars of its own electricity generation," the statement added.

Yesterday, after the attack, the governor of Sevastopol Mykhailo Razvozhaev wrote that due to the attack, a blackout schedule would be implemented — two hours with light, six hours without.

Situation in Crimea

On May 27, the Ministry of Defense reported a “Logistical Lockdown” program against the Russians in the south. Since then, the Chongar Bridge and the North Crimean Canal in Crimea have been under attack, which were destroyed by drones. The Ukrainian Defense Forces have also struck other targets on the peninsula.

In particular, on June 24, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the main electrical substation of Sevastopol, which distributes the generation of the Balaklava TPP, seven times. After that, on June 25, Sevastopol began to turn off the electricity according to schedules. The city also reported disruptions in mobile communications and the Internet.

At the same time, the sale of gasoline at gas stations on the peninsula was stopped indefinitely, and the authorities closed all childrenʼs camps by the end of the summer "for safety reasons".

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