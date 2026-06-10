The Chongar Bridge between the temporarily occupied Kherson region and Crimea has been destroyed, and the Russian authorities are trying to keep the situation quiet.

This was reported by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation Andriy Kovalenko.

On the night of June 9, there was a new attack on the bridge by Ukrainian FP-2 drones. Traffic on the crossing was blocked yesterday, the First Separate Assault Regiment said.

Then the military reported that the bridge was out of service for a long time. They said that this was the result of the joint work of the Falanga Multi-Domain Operations Center, the 1st Dmytro Kotsiubaylo Special Operations Group, and the 475th CODE 9.2 Special Operations Group.

This is the second strike in a few days — the previous one was on the night of June 7. Using the crossing, the Russians were transferring equipment and weapons for the Russian army.

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