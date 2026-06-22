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In occupied Crimea, all childrenʼs camps have been closed until the end of the summer “for security reasons”

Author:
Svitlana Kravchenko
Date:

In temporarily occupied Crimea, admission to childrenʼs camps was suspended from June 22 to September 1.

This was reported by the head of the occupation administration of Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov.

In particular, they are suspending the booking of places, reception and accommodation of groups of children "in childrenʼs recreation and health facilities".

According to Aksyonov, such measures are necessary “to ensure public safety in the current situation”. He called on citizens to “understand the established restrictions”.

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