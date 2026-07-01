Zelensky says itʼs too early to comment on Ukrainian Kuznetsovʼs accusations in the “Nord Stream” case

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that it is too early to comment on the accusations of Ukrainian Serhiy Kuznetsov in the “Nord Stream” case.

Zelensky said this at a press conference in Dublin on Wednesday.

According to him, Ukraine has not yet officially received all the details.

“When we receive more details, we will probably be able to react,” the president said. Before that, Zelensky’s only reaction to the situation was the words that it was not Ukraine that blew up the Potoks and that he did not give such an order.

In the afternoon, Babel learned that German prosecutors had indicted Kuznetsov. Kuznetsovʼs lawyer Mykola Katerynchuk stated that the indictment consists of 136 pages and the defense still needs time to familiarize itself with it.

At the same time, German publications ARD and Die Zeit write that the investigation claims that Kuznetsov was in charge of the sailing yacht from which the “Nord Stream” explosion was carried out, as well as seven other people involved in it.

The investigation also found evidence on his mobile phone that points to his involvement in the bombing. According to the investigation, while Kuznetsov was in prison in Italy, he spoke on the phone with relatives and acquaintances about the bombing.

The Ukrainian is accused of attacking energy infrastructure, which caused an explosion and destruction — a war crime under international law.