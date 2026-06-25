“Schemes”: Kilometer-long traffic jams in front of the Kerch Bridge, visible from satellite

Kilometer-long traffic jams have formed in front of the Kerch Bridge, which are visible on satellite images — approximately 1 500 cars are waiting to leave Crimea.

This is what the journalists of "Schemes" write about.

Planet Labs images taken on June 24 show cars piling up at the checkpoint in front of the Crimean Bridge and the queue ending near the village of Ivanivka.

Traffic on this route is regularly suspended due to missile threats, air defense operations, or the threat of attacks by Ukrainian naval drones. Strict inspection rules have also been introduced there, and Crimeans are increasingly leaving the peninsula amid a fuel crisis.

In addition, the Russian carrier Grand Service Express has canceled 11 trains from Russia to Crimea. Starting July 8, only seven trains will run to the peninsula. They will only run to and from Kerch.

Situation in Crimea

On May 27, the Ministry of Defense reported a “Logistical Lockdown” program against the Russians in the south. Since then, the Chongar Bridge and the North Crimean Canal in Crimea have been under attack, which were destroyed by drones. The Ukrainian Defense Forces have also struck other targets on the peninsula.

In particular, on June 24, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the main electrical substation of Sevastopol, which distributes the generation of the Balaklava TPP, seven times. After that, on June 25, Sevastopol began to turn off the electricity according to schedules. The city also reported disruptions in mobile communications and the Internet.

At the same time, the sale of gasoline at gas stations on the peninsula was stopped indefinitely, and the authorities closed all childrenʼs camps by the end of the summer "for safety reasons".

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