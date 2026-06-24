Zelensky: Ukraine destroyed 60 000 tons of ammunition during attacks on St. Petersburg. Russians now withdraw air defenses to Moscow and Kerch Bridge

Ukraine destroyed more than 60 000 tons of ammunition at the Russian Baltic Fleet arsenal near St. Petersburg during recent attacks.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The president did not specify what attacks he was talking about, but on June 3, Ukrainian units struck one of the largest oil terminals on the Baltic Sea in the port of St. Petersburg.

A few days later, on June 6, the Russian Baltic Fleetʼs Kronstadt naval base near St. Petersburg, one of the oldest in the Russian Federation, was attacked. It houses warships, submarines, training centers, repair docks, and shipbuilding facilities.

Zelensky also said that due to the threat of strikes, Russia began transferring air defense systems from the regions to Moscow and the Kerch Bridge — this is confirmed by internal Russian documents received by the GUR specialists.

On June 16 and 18, Ukrainian drones struck the Moscow Oil Refinery, 500 kilometers from the Ukrainian border and 15 kilometers from the Kremlin. The second attack is being called the largest attack on the Russian capital since the start of the war.

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