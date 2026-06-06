1 000 km from the border. Ukrainian drones attacked an oil depot in the Kuban, Russian Navy arsenals, and a military base in Kronstadt

Ukrainian drones attacked St. Petersburg on the night of June 6, hitting the arsenals of the Russian Navy and the base in the port of Kronstadt. This is about a thousand kilometers from Ukraine.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Special Operations Forces clarified that they struck the Kronstadt naval base of the Russian Baltic Fleet near St. Petersburg with drones.

This base houses warships, submarines, training centers, repair docks, and shipbuilding facilities. A fire broke out after the strike. On the night of June 3, ships and other facilities in the port of Kronstadt were also hit by Ukrainian drones.

In addition, the drones traveled approximately 500 kilometers to the Krasnodar Territory and struck an oil depot there. Before that, footage of a large-scale fire at an oil depot in Ust-Labinsk in the Kuban was published online.

Zelensky noted that these attacks are the results of joint work between soldiers of the Armed Forces, the Security Service, and the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"Itʼs time to end this war. But the Russian leader wants to fight. Thatʼs why Ukrainian sanctions are in effect for this aggression," Zelensky noted.