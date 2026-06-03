Ukrainian units struck the “Progress” plant in the Tambov region and the “Saky” airfield in Crimea. A fire broke out at the plant.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ships and other facilities in the port of Kronstadt were also hit — the consequences are being clarified.

Among other things, the RBSN-4N short-range navigation radio system at the Saki airfield and Russian warehouses in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions were under attack.

According to the General Staff, the attack on June 2 at the Ilsky refinery in the Krasnodar Territory damaged primary oil processing facilities and two tanks, and oil pumping stopped at the “Zenzevatka” oil pumping station in the Volgograd region.

Also on May 30, a shelter for Russian troops at the Zaporizhzhia region TOT was destroyed.

Ukrainian units also struck one of the largest oil terminals on the Baltic Sea in the port of St. Petersburg, which is 1 100 kilometers from Ukraine.

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