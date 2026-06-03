Ukrainian drones hit the port of St. Petersburg and a factory in the Tambov region

Ukrainian units struck one of the largest oil terminals on the Baltic Sea in the port of St. Petersburg, 1 100 kilometers from Ukraine.

This was announced by the Special Operations Forces (SOF) and President Volodymyr Zelensky.

A fire broke out at the site of the attack. The oil terminal has a throughput capacity of 12.5 million tons per year. It handles oil, petroleum products, liquefied natural gas and other liquid chemicals. The sanctioned facility also has 31 tanks with a total capacity of 324 000 cubic meters.

An enterprise in the Tambov region, almost 600 kilometers from the front line, was also hit. It is involved in the production of weapons. The media wrote that it was the Progress plant, which produces equipment for missiles and aviation.

Ukrainian drones also attacked targets at the Kronstadt base.

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