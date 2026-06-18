Ukrainian troops strike Moscow oil refinery for second time in a week. Oil depot and bridges in occupied territories also under attack

On June 18, Ukrainian troops again attacked the Moscow Oil Refinery, and also struck an oil depot in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation and facilities in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At the Moscow Oil Refinery, located 500 km from the Ukrainian border and 15 km from the Kremlin, a combined oil refining unit, secondary processing units, and a tank farm caught fire after the attack. In total, at least five fire points are recorded at the facility.

This refinery, with a processing capacity of over 12 million tons of oil per year, supplies up to 40% of the Russian capitalʼs gasoline needs and about 50% of its diesel fuel. After the previous Ukrainian drone attack on June 16, it stopped operating.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin says that since last night, air defenses have reportedly shot down nearly 200 drones approaching the city. In addition to the Moscow Oil Refinery burning, debris has fallen on one of Moscowʼs largest shopping malls “Sadovod”, which is being put out by helicopters.

A number of houses in Moscow and the region were also damaged due to the work of Russian air defense and electronic warfare equipment. And all Moscow airports — Sheremetyevo, Vnukovo, Domodedovo, and Zhukovsky — were temporarily closed.

Zelensky called the strike on Moscow "a completely fair response to Russian strikes on our cities and communities".

Also under attack that night was the Gukovo oil depot in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation — hits and a fire were recorded. Fuel and lubricants that provide the military and transport infrastructure of the Russian Federation are stored there.

Temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine were also under attack. Among the targets were:

a road bridge across the Kalka River near Hranitne (Donetsk region);

railway bridge over the North Crimean Canal in Crimea;

command post in the Soledar area;

fuel and lubricants warehouses in Mariupol and Pyatypillia (Donetsk region);

warehouse of material and technical resources near Boykivske.

These attacks are the results of the work of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Unmanned Systems Forces, the Special Operations Forces, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, and the Missile Forces.

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