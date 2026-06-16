Ukrainian troops strike oil refinery in Moscow — 500 km from the border

Ukrainian troops attacked an oil refinery in the Moscow region on the morning of June 16. This is 500 km from the Ukrainian border.

This was confirmed by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

He thanked the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the UAV Forces, the Special Operations Forces (SOF), the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR), and the missile units for their effective work.

"Russia must be forced to end the war against our people. And Ukrainian long-range weapons are one of the important components of such coercion. This is a fair response to Russian strikes and a response for prolonging the war, which must be ended," the president noted.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin previously stated that since morning, air defenses have allegedly shot down at least 60 drones approaching the city. He confirmed damage to a facility on the territory of the refinery.

The Moscow Oil Refinery is a key enterprise in the Russian oil refining industry. Its refining capacity is up to 11 million tons of oil per year. The enterprise provides up to 40% of the Russian capitalʼs needs for gasoline and about 50% for diesel fuel.

The refinery was already under attack by Ukrainian drones on May 17, after which it suspended its operations.

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