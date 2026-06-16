Moscow refinery halts operations after Ukrainian drone attack

The Moscow refinery, which supplies up to 40% of the Russian capitalʼs gasoline needs and about 50% of diesel fuel, has stopped operating after a Ukrainian drone attack.

This was reported by Reuters sources.

Earlier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine clarified that the key primary oil processing unit ELOU-AVT-6 was damaged as a result of the attack on the plant.

Also, according to the General Staff, as of June 2026, more than 40 oil refining technological facilities in Russia had stopped operating due to Ukrainian strikes, and 16 large Russian refineries and terminals were already under attack.

Because of this, according to OPEC, oil production in Russia fell to an annual low of 9.009 million barrels per day, and gasoline production collapsed to a 16-year low.