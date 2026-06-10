Bolt permanently blocks driver who caused fatal accident in Kyiv with 4 dead

Bolt confirmed that it was their driver who caused the fatal accident in the Solomyansky district in Kyiv — his account was permanently blocked.

The taxi service wrote about this in Threads.

The taxi service assured that it is cooperating with law enforcement in this case and is maintaining contact with the passenger who was in the cabin at the time of the accident.

Following the accident, the company reviewed its internal response procedures. Bolt also permanently restricted access to the platform for drivers who had at least two complaints about speeding or dangerous driving.

Fatal accident in Kyiv

The accident occurred on June 5 at the intersection of Vadyma Hetmana Street and Ushynskoho Street in Kyiv. According to the investigation, the driver of the Mercedes was driving at high speed, lost control and crashed into an underpass.

The accident killed four people — two police officers, a 47-year-old woman, and a 12-year-old boy. Three more people were injured, and the driver was taken to intensive care.

On June 6, the driver was declared a suspect. The patrol police specified that in total the man violated traffic rules 39 times, 18 of them — during the past year. Most of the violations concerned speeding, which is punishable by a fine of 340 UAH.

On June 8, the driver was sent to custody for 60 days without bail.

After the incident, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported a new system of penalties for violators. It will automatically record the number and severity of traffic violations.

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