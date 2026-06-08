Court remands suspect in fatal road accident in Kyiv with four dead for 60 days

The Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv has remanded in custody for 60 days without bail a man who was driving a Mercedes-Benz during a fatal road accident in Kyiv.

This is reported by Suspilne.

The driverʼs lawyer assured that the suspect is ready to work with the investigation. He also emphasized that the driver cannot physically escape or move on his own, so he asks to wait until his treatment is completed. The suspect himself stated that he feels guilty for causing the accident.

The accident occurred on June 5 at the intersection of Vadyma Hetmana Street and Ushynskoho Street in Kyiv. According to the investigation, the driver of the Mercedes was driving at high speed, lost control and crashed into an underpass.

The accident killed four people — two police officers, a 47-year-old woman, and a 12-year-old boy. Three more people were injured, and the driver was taken to intensive care.

On June 6, the driver was declared a suspect. The patrol police specified that in total the man violated traffic rules 39 times, 18 of them — during the past year. Most of the violations concerned speeding, which is punishable by a fine of 340 UAH.