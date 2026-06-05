Mercedes crashes into pedestrian zone in Kyiv: four people killed, including a child (UPD)

A fatal road accident occurred in the Solomyansky district of Kyiv, resulting in the death of four people and the injury of three others. Among the dead is a child.

This was reported by the Kyiv police.

The accident occurred at around 5:30 PM at the intersection of Vadyma Hetmana Street and Ushynskoho Street. According to preliminary data, the driver of the Mercedes was driving at high speed, lost control and drove into the pedestrian zone.

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According to law enforcement, four people died on the spot. Three more injured were hospitalized. Rescuers unblocked the driver and handed him over to the ambulance crew, the State Emergency Service reported.

Investigators and patrol officers are working at the scene to determine all the circumstances of the accident. Law enforcement officers have launched an investigation into the fatal accident.

UPD (19:29): Two men, a woman, and a 12-year-old boy died at the scene of the accident, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office reported.

The driver who crashed into the underpass turned out to be a 49-year-old resident of the Kherson region, he is currently in the hospital. This is not the first time the man has exceeded the speed limit and has been involved in four accidents, two of which occurred this year.

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