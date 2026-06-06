The driver who caused a fatal accident yesterday has been declared a suspect

The driver who caused a fatal accident in the Solomyansky district of Kyiv yesterday was suspected of violating traffic safety rules, which caused the death of four people.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

In addition, a preventive measure was chosen for him — the driver will be held in custody without bail.

The man faces up to 10 years in prison. He could also be deprived of his driving license for up to three years.

It was established that the driver was sober at the time of the accident.

Fatal traffic accident in Solomyansky district

On the evening of June 5, a 49-year-old driver drove into an underpass at high speed. A 12-year-old boy, a 47-year-old woman, and two police officers died in the accident. Three more people were injured and hospitalized.

The driver himself was injured and hospitalized, but was detained on June 6.

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office said that this is not the first time the driver has exceeded the speed limit and was involved in four accidents, two of which occurred this year.

The patrol police specified that the man violated traffic rules 39 times, 18 of them last year. Most of the violations concerned speeding, for which, as of now, a penalty of 340 UAH is provided.

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