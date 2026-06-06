The driver who caused a fatal accident in Kyiv has been detained. He is under police escort

Law enforcement officers have detained the driver of a Mercedes that crashed into an underpass in the Solomyansky district of Kyiv on June 5, killing four people. He was taken to the hospital after the accident.

This was reported by the Kyiv police.

The man is currently under police escort. Law enforcement officers are investigating a case of traffic safety violations that resulted in the death of people. They are considering whether to report the driver to police.

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On the evening of June 5, a 49-year-old driver drove into an underpass at high speed. A 12-year-old boy, a 47-year-old woman, and two police officers died in the accident. Three more people were injured and hospitalized.

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office said that this is not the first time the driver has exceeded the speed limit and was involved in four accidents, two of which occurred this year.

The patrol police specified that the man violated traffic rules 39 times, 18 of them last year. Most of the violations concerned speeding, for which, as of now, a penalty of UAH 340 is provided.

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