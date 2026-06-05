Two police officers killed in fatal road accident in Kyiv

Two police officers, Lieutenants Dmytro Bondarchuk and Denys Budchenko, died in a fatal traffic accident in Kyiv.

This was reported to the Kyiv police.

Bondarchuk was born on July 4, 2002, in the city of Boyarka (Kyiv region), and Budchenko was born on March 19, 2005, in the Rivne region. Both patrol officers studied at the National Academy of Internal Affairs.

Bondarchuk worked his way up from the police department of the metro to the senior police station officer of the Solomyansky police department. Budchenko served as a station officer.

Despite his young age, Budchenko proved himself to be a conscientious, principled, and sincere police officer. He served with honor and was devoted to his chosen profession.

Bondarchuk was known by his colleagues as a responsible, decisive, and professional law enforcement officer who had authority and respect among his staff.

In the afternoon, the driver of a Mercedes crashed into an underpass at high speed, and is currently in intensive care. A 47-year-old woman and a 12-year-old boy also died in the accident. Two men and a woman were injured — they are in the hospital.

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