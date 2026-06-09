No points yet, but sanctions. The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported a new system of penalties for traffic violators

In the near future, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine will introduce a system that will automatically record the number and severity of traffic violations (SDA).

This was stated by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, quoted by Suspilne and hromadske.

According to him, for now, it is not about a points system, but about a simple mechanism that will allow sanctions to be applied to drivers after a series of violations.

"For example, there will be 10 speeding violations — there will be sanctions. This may be the withdrawal of a driverʼs license, restrictions, or retaking the exam. There should always be sanctions. And they should be clear to people," the minister explained.

He added that the points system could be the next stage, but its implementation requires a significant digital infrastructure that cannot be created in six months or a year. Therefore, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, together with the National Police, peopleʼs deputies and lawyers, are currently working on a draft of the new system.

It is also planned that the system will take into account the severity of traffic violations.

"If we are talking about violating the rules by exceeding the speed limit by 10 kilometers, thatʼs one thing. When exceeding the speed limit by 50-80 kilometers, it can be a tragedy. Therefore, we need to take a very careful approach to not violating the rights of citizens, and, on the other hand, so that citizens understand the irreversibility of punishment for violating these rules," said Klymenko.

The minister added that a draft document on strengthening liability for traffic violations is already being prepared "for today or tomorrow."

On the eve, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said that the government is preparing a set of decisions that should reduce the level of road accidents and strengthen discipline among drivers. Among the proposals are tougher penalties for drivers who regularly ignore traffic rules, in particular, exceed the speed limit.

This is the governmentʼs response to a road accident in the Solomyansky district of Kyiv on June 5, in which four people died, including a child and two police officers. Three more people were injured.

As it turned out, this driver violated traffic rules 39 times, 18 of them in the past year. Most of the violations concerned speeding, which is punishable by a fine of UAH 340. On June 8, the driver was sent to custody for 60 days without bail — the man faces up to 10 years in prison.

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