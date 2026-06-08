The government is preparing tougher penalties for systematic violations of traffic rules

The government has announced a set of measures to reduce road accidents and increase driver discipline. They plan to impose tougher penalties for drivers who regularly ignore traffic rules, including speeding.

This was reported by Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko after a conversation with Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

Among other things, the government proposes to improve the systems of automatic and manual recording of violations and to legislatively regulate the use of personal electric vehicles.

Svyrydenko added that final decisions should take into account the proposals of society.

This is the governmentʼs response to a road accident in the Solomyansky district of Kyiv on June 5, in which four people died, including a child and two police officers. Three more people were injured.

As it turned out, the driver of the Mercedes violated traffic rules 39 times, 18 of them in the past year. Most of the violations concerned speeding, which is punishable by a fine of 340 UAH. On June 8, the driver was sent to custody for 60 days without bail — the man faces up to 10 years in prison.

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