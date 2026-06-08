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The government is preparing tougher penalties for systematic violations of traffic rules

Author:
Svitlana Kravchenko
Date:

The government has announced a set of measures to reduce road accidents and increase driver discipline. They plan to impose tougher penalties for drivers who regularly ignore traffic rules, including speeding.

This was reported by Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko after a conversation with Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

Among other things, the government proposes to improve the systems of automatic and manual recording of violations and to legislatively regulate the use of personal electric vehicles.

Svyrydenko added that final decisions should take into account the proposals of society.

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