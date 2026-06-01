Former Deputy Minister of Infrastructure receives new suspicion in corruption case

The former Deputy Minister of Community, Territorial and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine was informed of a new suspicion in the case of corruption in the procurement of critical equipment.

This was reported by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO).

Law enforcement officers do not name the official, but it is clear from the case materials that this is Vasyl Lozynsky.

According to the investigation, in the summer of 2022, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated money for equipment to provide the population with alternative sources of light, heat, and water supply in winter amid the destruction of critical infrastructure facilities.

The official persuaded the deputy director of a state-owned enterprise to conclude an agreement to supply equipment at a price that exceeded the market price by 30%, NABU says. In return, he guaranteed him the position of director.

The actions of the former deputy minister were classified under Part 4 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (incitement to abuse of power), the actions of the director of a state-owned enterprise — under Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (abuse of power).

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