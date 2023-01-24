Bribe of $400,000: Former Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Vasyl Lozynsky was sent under house arrest

The higher anti-corruption court sent Vasyl Lozynskyi, former Deputy Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure, under 24-hour house arrest in the case of receiving a $400,000 bribe.

The businessman Serhiy Kryvyi, who is suspected of paying a bribe, has already been arrested.

On January 21, it became known that Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Vasyl Lozynsky was detained. According to the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office, he received a bribe of $400,000. Journalists noted that the official should have received a kickback in the amount of $400,000 for the purchase of generators. The total amount of the tender was 1.8 billion hryvnias.