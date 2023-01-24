HACC arrested a suspect of bribing ex-deputy minister Lozynskyi

The Higher Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) arrested businessman Serhiy Kryvyi, who is suspected of organizing the transfer of $400 000 in illegal benefits to Vasyl Lozynskyi, the former deputy minister of community development, territories and infrastructure. He can also make a deposit of 100 000 472 hryvnias.

This was reported by the press service of the court.

He was taken into custody in the courtroom. The term of detention is until March 24, 2023 inclusive.

The other day, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Vasyl Lozynskyi from the position of Deputy Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine. This happened after the corruption scandal. According to NABU and SAPO, Lozynskyi was a member of an organized criminal group. Journalists noted that the official should have received a kickback of $400 000 for the purchase of generators. The total amount of the tender was 1.8 billion hryvnias.

The petition against Lozynskyi is still being heard in the anti-corruption court. NABU and SAPO ask to take him into custody.