SAP: The Deputy Minister of Infrastructure was detained for a $400,000 bribe

Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Vasyl Lozynskyi was detained on suspicion of embezzlement of state funds. According to the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office, he received a bribe of $400,000.

Currently, the issue of notification of suspicion and, accordingly, the selection of a preventive measure is being resolved.

The detectives managed to infiltrate the organized criminal group. In the course of the investigation, they found out that a number of officials of the central and regional executive bodies decided to appropriate part of the 1.68 billion hryvnias allocated by the Cabinet of Ministers for the restoration of critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine in the summer of 2022.

Officials ensured the conclusion of purchase agreements at an inflated price with predetermined entrepreneurs. For this, the businessmen had to hand over 280 million hryvnias of the difference between the real and purchase cost of services to the officials for "winning" in the tenders.

920 thousand hryvnias and 38.7 thousand dollars were seized during searches in the office of entrepreneurs.