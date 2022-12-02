The Ministry of Regions and the Ministry of Infrastructure were united

The government of Ukraine united the ministries of infrastructure and regional development into one large ministry in order to optimize its work and reduce the expenditure of funds on state bodies.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The new body will be called the Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure becomes the legal successor of the property, rights and obligations of the Ministry of Regions. Oleksandr Kubrakov was appointed head of the new department on November 1. He became deputy prime minister. Before his appointment, he held the position of Minister of Infrastructure.