Verkhovna Rada appointed Oleksandr Kubrakov as Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine

An application was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada for the appointment of Oleksandr Kubrakov, the Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine, to the post of Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine, Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure.

Yaroslav Zheleznyak, the lawmaker from Golos party, reported that Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal made the submission. He also posted a photo of the submission.

On November 30, Kubrakov wrote a resignation letter.

According to Babel, the government plans to merge the Ministry of Communities and Territories with the Ministry of Infrastructure. Previously, Mingromad was headed by Oleksiy Chernyshov.

Zheleznyak wrote the day before that Kubrakov will head a unified department that will take care of infrastructure and community development.

At 4:15 p.m., Zheleznyak reported that Kubrakov had been appointed to the above positions. 263 deputies voted for it.