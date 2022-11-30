The Ukrainian Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov wrote a resignation letter. He will become the deputy prime minister

The Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine, Oleksandr Kubrakov, wrote a resignation letter.

Taras Melnychuk, the representative of the government in the Verkhovna Rada, reported about this on the evening of November 30.

According to Babel, the government plans to merge the Ministry of Communities and Territories with the Ministry of Infrastructure. Previously, the former inistry was headed by Oleksiy Chernyshov.

Yaroslav Zheleznyak, lawmaker from Holos party announced in his Telegram channel that Kubrakov will become the deputy prime minister and will head a unified department that will take care of infrastructure and community development. Lawmakers will vote for his appointment on the same day when he will be fired.