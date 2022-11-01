Yuriy Vitrenko is resigning from the post of “Naftogaz” chairman. The Cabinet of Ministers approved his dismissal

The head of Naftogaz Ukraine JSC Yury Vitrenko has written a statement of resignation. The Cabinet of Ministers unanimously approved his dismissal.

The MP Oleksiy Honcharenko informed about this.

According to the procedure, Vitrenko should have been dismissed by the supervisory board of the NJSC Naftogaz, but it has not yet been formed, so the dismissal was approved by the Cabinet of Ministers, which currently performs the functions of the supervisory board.

According to "Babel", the position of the head of Naftogaz will be held by the current Minister of Community Development and Territories Oleksiy Chernyshov.

The ministry, which is currently headed by Chernyshov, is planned to be merged with the Ministry of Infrastructure, so the head of him [Chernyshov] Oleksandr Kubrakov, will head a new large ministry.

And Chernyshov himself will lead Naftogaz until April 2023. It is until this date that the mandate of the current head of the department is valid. It is not yet known where Vitrenko will go.