The appeal changed the preventive measure against former Deputy Minister Vasyl Lozynskyi. He was put behind bars

The Appellate Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) changed the preventive measure against the former Deputy Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure Vasyl Lozynskyi. He was sent under arrest for two months.

The HACC press service writes about it.

The judges considered the appeals of the prosecution and the defense. The prosecution believed that a mild preventive measure was chosen for Lozynskyi, and the defense insisted that the ex-deputy minister received unfounded suspicion.

"According to the results of the review, the panel of judges dismissed the defenseʼs appeal and upheld the prosecutorʼs appeal," they noted.

Lozynskyi was placed under arrest for two months, as an alternative, bail was set for him — 50.2 million hryvnias. He was taken into custody in the courtroom.