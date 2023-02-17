The appeal changed the preventive measure against former Deputy Minister Vasyl Lozynskyi. He was put behind bars

The Appellate Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) changed the preventive measure against the former Deputy Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure Vasyl Lozynskyi. He was sent under arrest for two months.
The HACC press service writes about it.
The judges considered the appeals of the prosecution and the defense. The prosecution believed that a mild preventive measure was chosen for Lozynskyi, and the defense insisted that the ex-deputy minister received unfounded suspicion.
"According to the results of the review, the panel of judges dismissed the defenseʼs appeal and upheld the prosecutorʼs appeal," they noted.
Lozynskyi was placed under arrest for two months, as an alternative, bail was set for him — 50.2 million hryvnias. He was taken into custody in the courtroom.
- On January 21, it became known that the Deputy Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure Vasyl Lozynskyi was detained. According to the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office, he received a bribe of $400 000. Journalists noted that the official should have received a kickback in the amount of $400 000 for the purchase of generators. The total amount of the tender was 1.8 billion hryvnias.
- On January 22, the Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov informed that the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Vasyl Lozynskyi from his post. And the next day, HACC put Lozynskyi under house arrest.