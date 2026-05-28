Ukrainian troops again attacked the Tuapse refinery and struck Russian intelligence complexes in Crimea and the Russian Federation

On the night of May 27, the Ukrainian military launched a series of strikes on military facilities in Russia and in the occupied territories of Ukraine. Among the targets was the oil refinery in Tuapse, which has been hit five times this spring.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports this.

After new strikes on the Tuapse Oil Refinery, a fire broke out there. The extent of the damage is being determined.

This refinery is one of the largest in Russia. Its processing capacity is about 12 million tons of oil per year. The enterprise produces fuel, in particular for the needs of the Russian army. It has already flown on April 16, 20, 28 and May 1.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

In addition, on the night of May 27, the hardware and software complexes of the Russian Air Forceʼs intelligence automation tools in Voronezh, Taganrog, and occupied Sevastopol were under attack — Storm Shadow missiles were fired at these facilities.

Ukrainian military also targeted a warehouse of material and technical equipment and command posts of the occupiersʼ units in the Luhansk region, a UAV production facility in the “Azov” region of Zaporizhzhia region, a “Nebo-SV” radar station in the Kamyanka region, and a command and staff vehicle from the occupiersʼ “Buk-M2” complex near Kadiivka (Luhansk region).