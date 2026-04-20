Ukrainian drones again hit Tuapse refinery and attacked oil depot in Crimea at night

On the night of April 20, Ukrainian troops attacked an oil refinery in the city of Tuapse (Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation) and a number of Russian facilities in the occupied territories.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports this.

They say that after the attack on the Tuapse refinery, a tank farm caught fire. This same plant was already under attack on April 16 — then the fire there lasted for several days. As soon as the Russians managed to put it out, the fire broke out again.

The Tuapse refinery is the only one on Russiaʼs Black Sea coast. It processes up to 12 million tons of oil per year and is owned by the state-owned “Rosneft”.

The General Staff also confirmed the attack on the “Hvardiyska” oil terminal in occupied Crimea and two Russian landing ships in Sevastopol. The extent of their damage is being clarified.

In addition, ammunition depots and a command and observation post in the occupied Donetsk region and the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation were attacked that night.

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