GUR hit Russian landing ships in Crimea

On the night of April 19, fighters from the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine (known as GUR) struck Russian landing ships and a radar station in Crimea.

This was reported by the press service of GUR.

During the strike, two large landing ships (LLS) stationed in Sevastopol Bay were damaged, namely:

LLS of the Project 775 “Yamal” is a 1988-built ship, 112.5 meters long and capable of carrying up to 500 tons of cargo, including armored vehicles and troops. The estimated cost of the ship is over $80 million.

LLS of the Project 1171 "Nikolay Filchenkov" is a 1975 ship with a carrying capacity of up to 1 000 tons, which allows it to transport dozens of armored vehicles and a large number of paratroopers. The estimated cost of the ship is over $70 million.

Both ships were disabled. The scouts also destroyed the enemyʼs $5 million "Pidlit-K1" radar station.

On the night of April 20, the Russian port of Tuapse was under attack, and an oil refinery caught fire there. The same plant was under attack on April 16, when the fire there lasted for several days.

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